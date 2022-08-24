YEA engages members of GRNMA and NAPNAC

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: Nana Asempa, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer and the management of the Youth Employment Agency has engaged the leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana (GRNMA), the unemployed Nurse Assistants Preventive and Nurse Assistants Control on the Youth Employment Agency’s Community Health Workers Module.



At the meeting, the management of YEA clarified the misconception that beneficiaries of the YEA CHW module were being recruited as substitutes for the qualified health professionals awaiting their postings from the Ghana Health Service.



The CEO further explained to them that the YEA was in no way employing SHS graduates to take their jobs and that the beneficiaries of the YEA CHW module will have no interactions with patients nor perform any responsibilities within the domain of health professionals.



He gave further assurances to the GRNMA and NAPNAC that we will continue to dialogue in order to incorporate their professional views in any health-related module we will roll out.