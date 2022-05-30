YAWC Network pays a courtesy call on Prof PLO Lumumba

Regional News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: YAWC Network

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network has paid a courtesy to the eminent Professor PLO Lumumba of Kenya on Friday 27th May 2022 in his law chambers, the Lumumba and Lumumba Advocate in Nairobi, Kenya.



The visit which was on the sidelines of the just-ended East Africa subregional session of the Young African Women Congress which took place at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete, Nairobi from 22nd to 25th May 2022, was to discuss the progress of the women empowerment agenda on the African continent and the role of key stakeholders.



The Chair of the YAWC Network Council, Daniel Osei Tuffuor briefed Prof Lumumba on the works of the YAWC Network and its impact on the African continent. He highlighted the advocacy projects the Network has been embarking on beyond the boardroom conversations. He also reiterated the rationale behind the East Africa subregional session of the Pan African Women Congress, which is to bring empowerment to the doorstep of every woman.



In his response, Prof Lumumba commended the Young African Women Congress initiative for the impact it is creating on the continent. He bemoaned that in the 21st-century women are still held back by certain social issues like domestic violence among others.



He was optimistic that if all the policies and programmes designed by the United Nations, African Union and other regional blocs were efficiently implemented, all forms of hindrances to women development will be removed. He again stated that there must be a way to integrate the boy child into the women empowerment agenda because the empowered woman will co-exist with the man and so he has to be well informed in order not to feel threatened or see the woman as a competitor, rather see the woman as a partner in development.



Daniel Osei Tuffuor who is also the Executive Director of the Excellent Leadership (ExLA) Group, the mother organisation for YAWC informed the respectable Professor of the new project the organisation is currently working on which is geared toward the total emancipation of the youth in Africa. He also informed Professor Lumumba on the organisation's decision to make him the Patron of both YAWC Network in and the new youth project in Kenya.



Prof Lumumba accepted the role and assured the delegation that he would do anything within his power to ensure that the two initiatives which play a critical role on Africa's development thrive.



He encouraged the team to continue to have mother Africa at heart and contribute their part to the best of their abilities in order to make the continent great.



The Chair of the YAWC Network was accompanied by Wirba Stephanie Kininla, Leader of delegation for Cameroon for YAWC 2022 East Africa Subregional session; Matilda Hammond, Leader of Delegation for Ghana; Emma Tambe, a member of YAWC Network Cameroon Chapter and Chebechei Lelei, a Member of YAWC Network, Kenya Chapter.