YAWC 2022 annual continental convocation to be held in Accra

Regional News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: ExLA Group

The Annual Continental Convocation of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) is set to take place this year from 2nd to 6th October 2022 in Accra, Ghana under the theme, “Network for Empowerment: Eliminating the Barriers to Women’s Development.”



This will be the sixth time the congress is taking place in the Ghana capital. However, in a rather historic feat, this year’s session comes off at the backdrop of a successful Sub-regional session, the first of its kind, held in Nairobi, Kenya from 22nd – 25th May, 2022 under the theme, “Network for Empowerment: Refueling a Continent on the Rise.”



It sets the tone for a deeply imploring conversation about an urgent need to eliminate barriers hindering the progress of women in diverse ways, leveraging the crucial role of networking.



The convocation will once again feature well-renowned leaders from across the world who will take participants through various sessions including keynotes, panel discussions, group brainstorming sessions, business exhibition, among others. Parallel sessions would include presentations of various categories of projects and initiatives led by participants themselves, in their various countries and communities. Participants will also be taken on a full-day trip to enjoy the beauty and heritage of some scenic parts of Ghana.



A special and significant session at the Continental Convocation is the “Model African Woman Honours.” Having honoured Hon. Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff at the Ghana Presidency in the year 2019, the award was suspended due to COVID-19 restraints but will be a key feature of this year’s gathering. The award recognises the significant impact of African women across the globe.



A total of over 800 young women from 30 different countries are expected to participate in the largest women’s congress in the region with wide continental and global media coverage which will provide a broad and reliable platform for engagement of the business, civil and social community across the world, for growth and development.



YAWC is open to young women of Africa and the diaspora who wish to be a part of the biggest platform for women empowerment in Africa. The platform promotes knowledge sharing and intellectual discourse and most importantly, engenders a strong sense of belonging which propels participants to become changemakers in their immediate environments with rippling effects on the continent at large. Institutions that wish to maximise the potential of their female staff will find YAWC a rewarding investment.



YAWC; Empowering Women for Continental Development and an Integration for a Better World.