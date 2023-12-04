You are here: HomeNews2023 12 04Article 1892156

General News of Monday, 4 December 2023

X users mount ‘pressure’ on MTN with #ReduceThePrice

The news of one of Ghana’s biggest network providers, MTN, increasing its rates on all products sparked a lot of chatter from Ghanaians, particularly those who patronise their services.

This move saw some other Ghanaians resolve that they will boycott the service provider if the prices were not reviewed to match the current difficult financial atmosphere in the country.

In the wake of this, some social media users on X have lamented and shared posts, pushing the telecommunication giant, MTN, to reduce its current prices.

An X user with the username, @b4babil shared her frustrations by posting “Where and when did we go wrong @MTNGhana.. U know very well we are not in normal times.. MTN why..... #ReduceThePrice.” (sic)

Another with the username @alutahh, also added “Students and other institutions who greatly depend on your services to access relevant information on the Internet are not satisfied with this recent 15% increment. Kindly review the policy and make the necessary adjustments, @MTNGhana. #ReduceThePrice.”

MTN Ghana, on Friday, November 24, announced a 15% increment in the prices of its products, which was to take effect from November 28, 2023.

In a circular issued to customers on November 24, 2023, MTN said the upward adjustment is due to increased operational costs.

“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 28th November 2023, prices of MTN products will be revised upwards due to increased operational costs,” the telco said.

Below are some tweets that are pressing MTN to reduce its prices:



















