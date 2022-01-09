X-rated American model tested positive for coronavirus - Report

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tyger Booty died at age 37



American model arrived in Ghana on December 3, 2021



Death of Instagram model shrouded in foul play



It has emerged that the x-rated American model who died in a hotel in Ghana under mysterious circumstances contracted the deadly novel Coronavirus on arrival in the country.



According to a new report by the Ghana News Agency, it said that the late American strip dancer and Instagram model, Julie Diane Williams, famously known as Tyger Booty, tested positive for the virus on December 3, 2021.



This, according to the report, was after the model had arrived in the country.



“On December 3, 2021, the deceased arrived in Ghana with a single-entry Nigerian visa, where she tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport and was taken into isolation at Ave Maria hotel located at South Legon,” the report said in part.



However, the report said that a few days after testing positive, the late model again conducted a test and that came out negative.



“On December 6, 2021, the deceased tested negative for COVID-19 and was picked up from the Isolation Centre by Bright,” it said.



Contrary to earlier reports that Tyger Booty came into the country on the invitation of a Ghanaian millionaire, it has been reported that the invitation was rather by a Nigerian businessman identified as Bright Udiagbe alias Big Slim.



Big Slim is also said to own a hotel, restaurants, and nightclubs in both Nigeria and Ghana.



Read the full narration below as presented by the GNA:



In December 2017, the deceased and two other American ladies by names: Sky and Diana, all Strip Dancers were introduced to Bright in Lagos-Nigeria by a friend known as Williams alias DAPO, who requested Bright to employ them at his Firefox night club in Lagos.



The Prosecution said that same year, the three Strip Dancers, including the deceased, worked for Bright for four weeks on a commission basis at his Firefox night club in Lagos, Nigeria but after the Christmas festivities, they went back to the United States of America.



He said in December 2018, Bright again invited the deceased to Lagos to work for him and after the festivities, she went back to the United States of America.



According to the Prosecution, in 2019 and 2020, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the deceased was not invited by Bright as usual but rather invited the deceased in November 2021 to Nigeria to work for him.



The deceased arrived in Nigeria on November 26, 2021, at the time Bright was in Ghana making efforts to officially open Tunnel Lounge restaurant and Firefox Night Club at Accra.



He said the deceased after working in Bright’s night club in Nigeria for about a week, was invited to Ghana by Bright to help him to open his new lounge and restaurant in Ghana.



On December 3, 2021, the deceased arrived in Ghana with a single-entry Nigerian visa, where she tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport and was taken into isolation at Ave Maria hotel located at South Legon.



On December 6, 2021, the deceased tested negative for COVID-19 and was picked up from the Isolation Centre by Bright.



He said on the same day, Bright gave money to Susan to book a hotel for the deceased, where she took the deceased to RAYPORSH hotel in Accra located in the same vicinity she lived.



The Prosecution said the deceased lodged in the Hotel for a week and checked out on December 12, 2021, at 12 noon to travel back to Nigeria but could not do so because of visa issues.



He said the deceased returned to the hotel around 2pm the same day and checked into the same room and on December 13, 2021, Gideon claimed the deceased was not served breakfast because she did not respond to the telephone calls made to her room.



Chief Inspector Anane said throughout that day, nobody checked on the deceased although it was known that she had not gone out of her room.



On December 14, 2021 at about 7:30am, the staff of the Hotel in attempt to serve the deceased breakfast called the room phone several times but there was no response.



The Management checked on the door and found it unlocked, they entered the room and found the deceased unresponsive on bed and reported to Police.



He said a team of Investigators rushed to the hotel and took the deceased to Police hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical staff on duty.



The body was deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.



On December 29, C/Supt./Dr. Osei Owusu Afriyie, the Police Pathologist conducted post mortem examination on the body of the deceased and indicated that the cause of death was unnatural but awaiting toxicology and Histo-pathology examinations to indicate the actual cause of death.



He said based on the verbal post mortem report by the Pathologist, the five suspects, who were highly suspected to have a hand in the murder of the strip dancer were arrested.



Investigation is on-going.