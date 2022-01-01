X-rated American model tested positive for COVID-19 – Police

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that Julie Diane Williams, alias Tyger Booty, a citizen of the US who died at a hotel in Accra had tested positive for COVID-19.



The police, via a statement dated Friday, December 31, 2021, said the model upon her arrival in Ghana on Friday, December 3, 2021, en route from Nigeria, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport.



She was therefore taken to an isolation center at the Ave Maria Hotel at South Legon in Accra.



The model was found dead at a different hotel, Rayporsh Hotel at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra on December 14, 2021.



According to the police, its preliminary investigations have established that the deceased was allegedly picked up by some friends from the isolation center and lodged at the hotel where she was later found dead.



“Records available at the Rayporsh Hotel indicate that the deceased checked out from the hotel on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at noon intending to travel back to Nigeria but could not proceed because of visa issues. She returned to the hotel the same day at 2:00 pm and checked in again.



“On December 14, 2021, Police received a complaint from two of the staff of the hotel to the effect that the said Julie Diane Williams was found unconscious in her room at the hotel. A Police team proceeded to the hotel and after the necessary protocols, took her to the Police Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” the police said.



The police say they have since reached out to the family of the American model and have also arrested two persons in connection with her death with investigations still underway.



