X-rated American model found dead in a hotel in Accra under mysterious circumstances

Unfortunate news coming in is that a popular American Instagram model who had been in Ghana in the last few days has reportedly died.



Circumstances surrounding the death of Tyger Booty, (real name, Dasani Williams), the popular exotic model renowned on x-rated platforms, remain unclear as no authority in Ghana has been able to provide any credible information on the case yet.



However, GhanaWeb has been able to gather a few details as we know them now and here they are:



Reported by some international news portals, it has been gathered that the model was allegedly in the country to be a ‘call girl’ after having been sponsored by a rich Ghanaian and flown into the country for a luxurious vacation during the Christmas holidays.



According to multiple reports, Tyger was in Accra to “give pleasure to the big men at the parties she was billed to attend during the holiday season.”



Attempts to reach the US Embassy in Ghana



On December 5, this year, and while still in Ghana, Tyger tweeted at the official Twitter handle of the US Embassy in Ghana, trying to get their attention to a message she had sent into their inbox.





