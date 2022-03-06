Wulugu SHS temporarily shutdown after students vandalize school properties

Regional News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

A student demonstration has led to the closure of Wulugu Senior High School in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region following poor feeding and students' demand ahead of the 6th March day celebration.



The students had earlier complained of the food they take from the dining hall which they describe as unhealthy for their consumption.



They also accused the headmaster of refusing to offer them the school bus to transport them on the 6th March day.



After these two demands were failed to be addressed, the students staged a demonstration on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.



The headmaster on his refusal to offer the students the school bus to partake in the upcoming independence day celebration accelerated the demonstration coupled with the poor nature of meals they provide the students.



In the course of the demonstration, the students have vandalized school properties including classroom windows and their headmaster bungalow saying that he is being unfair to them.



The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria who is the chairman of the security council in the Region on Friday the 4th of March 2022 led the military to the school asking them to leave the school premises in the next two hours.



All students who were on campus have vacated the school premises after they were warned by the military to leave.



The school is currently closed down following the vandalism meted out by the student body.