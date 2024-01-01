Would you want your child to be a prostitute? – Lawrence Tetteh replies journalist on LGBTQ+ rights

General News of Monday, 1 January 2024

The Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has refuted the assertions that LGBTQ+ persons should be left alone because their activities do not affect third parties.



According to him, the suggestion that homosexual activities are by consent is totally flawed because most people go into LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana because of poverty.



He indicated that some LGBTQ+ persons have deliberately targeted poverty-ridden communities in the country to force people into homosexuality.



“If you go to a place like Akoto Lantey, go to some part of Obo, Kwawu and go to some parts of Kumasi, you would be surprised how vulnerable people have been abused because they lack. Poverty has led to them taking advantage of certain communities.



“I was born at Jamestown and when I go to Jamestown today, I see boys and girls who have entered into homosexuality and some of them are sick… it is because of money,” he said during an interview on TV3’s Hot Issue programme.



The pastor did not take kindly to the TV3 journalist's suggestion that people go into LGBT activities just like prostitution in order to make a living.



“Is it right to go into prostitution? Is it healthy? Would you want your child to go into prostitution? Would you want your child to be a homosexual?” he asked the host of the programme, Nuong Faalong.



...applauded the proponents of the anti-LGBTQ Bill and warned politicians to be careful about how they deal with it because the religious community and chiefs are united in support of it.



