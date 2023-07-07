Would you dare say the same to Russia, China or Saudi Arabia? – Ntim Fordjour hits pro-LGBTQ+ diplomats

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour has questioned the basis of some diplomats describing Ghana as backward over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently pending in parliament.



In a social media post sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP accused such critics of being biased in their criticism.



“I’ve taken notice of some diplomats and LGBTQ activists who are describing our decision to protect the sanctity and dignity of our people and values through the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill as “backwards in civilization and prosperity”. Would these diplomats and activists dare say same thing to Russia, China, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar? Are these countries backward in civilization and prosperity? Definitely NOT!” he stated.



He emphasised that the bill is a clear representation of the decision of the Ghanaian people which has to be respected as a sovereign nation.



“You expect us to respect the obscene sexual perversion choices of individuals under #LGBTQ, yet you fail to respect the sovereign choice of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians on the choice of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values. This is our unanimous decision and that won’t change. We will continue to stand boldly to protect the dignity and sanctity of our people and our cherished values,” he stated.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, is a private members bill sponsored by Sam George (NDC MP), Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah (NDC MP), Della Adjoa Sowah (NDC MP), Rev Ntim Fordjour (NPP MP), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (NDC MP), Rita Naa Odoley Ntso (NDC MP) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (NDC MP).



The bill among other things seeks to criminalise same sex and the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities.



Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, adopted a motion to approve the bill.





