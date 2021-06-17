Would you blame Mahama for crimes in his era? - Kweku Baako asks Haruna Iddrisu

Politics of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Seasoned Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. has responded to criticisms by the Minority Leader in Parliament against the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has blamed the President for the recent attacks on Police officers in the country.



A 25-year old Police officer named Emmanuel Osei was shot dead by armed robbers when they attacked a bullion van at Jamestown on Monday, June 14.



The Police officer and a trader were killed on the spot by the robbers while the driver survived gunshot wounds.



Meanwhile, two women in the van escaped unharmed.



Commenting on the incident, the Minority Leader stated that there is a ”gradual breakdown of law and order” under the Akufo-Addo regime.



“The primary responsibility of the President is the safety and security of the citizens. If what we are reading is anything to go by, then we all must collectively express our disappointment at the Presidency and the handling of matters of personal safety and security,” he added.



Reacting to Hon. Haruna Iddrisu’s comments, Kweku Baako referred him to read statistics on crimes in Ghana within the years of 2012 and 2016 if he (Haruna Iddrisu) so claims there is a breakdown of law and order under the current regime.



He queried the Minority Leader if he would say the same about Ex-President John Mahama because the statistics will show a fluctuation of crime-related cases during the previous government.



“My advice to him is that he should go and check the statistics, in this case, we’re talking about robbery, a subset of crime because, when you look at the statistics, they have all sorts of crimes. Kidnapping, abduction, theft (common theft), threats, then robbery which is the armed robbery especially; if he checks the statistics from 2012 . . . to 2016, he will see a lot of them. I’m not sure he will accept that we should blame President Mahama for those incidents of violence".



"We should focus. The Government of Ghana and it didn’t start with Akufo-Addo government has been keenly aware of the creeping threat of terrorism. Look, the threat of terrorism, they’re keenly aware. Ghana has been keenly aware of that in the last 10, if not 15 years, and of and on the Armed Forces and other security agencies, they engage in training and exercises,” he said.



“The opportunistic politics is too much . . . To be honest, if we will all focus, we will make progress,” he further advised the Minority.