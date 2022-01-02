Worshippers at Dormaa disregard covid-19 protocols as they usher in New Year

Regional News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: GNA

Worshippers at Dormaa-Ahenkro on New Year's eve showed appreciation to God for His kindness, goodness, and mercies throughout 2021 and asked for His bountiful blessings in 2022.



Churches across the Dormaa Central Municipality were filled to usher in the New Year.



The Ghana News Agency observed, however, that many of the worshippers disregarded the COVID-19 safety protocols as they sang and danced, not wearing nose masks nor observing social distancing.



There were no Veronica Buckets with water and soap to aid hand washing at the premises of many of the churches visited.



At the Schaefer Memorial Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, several worshippers congregated at the entrance amidst fireworks while others engaged in activities such as pick and act and scriptural quiz.



The Reverend Stephen Kwarteng, the Head Pastor of the Church, led the congregants into prayer for spiritual growth, direction, and good governance for the nation as they welcomed the New Year.