WorldRadioDay: Radio has become a source of companionship – Veteran Broadcaster

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian Broadcaster and Former Head of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Radio and Television School, Felicia Agyapong, has explained that many people rely on radio now for association.



“It is what they listen to in the morning. They turn on their radios to receive good news or encouraging words,” she stated.



“We always have listeners and hearers when it comes to radio but we are always interested in the listeners. If a listener seeking this companionship does not get what they want to hear, they will not listen to you.”



On her accord, one can have a joker on air who might crack all jokes on earth but no impact will be made on the people “and he will not be taken seriously.



But if you bring a wise person on your airwaves, listeners will not only pay attention to him/her but will associate everything they hear from them to the truth.”



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Felicia Agyapong bemoaned the rate at which unconfirmed and ‘internet’ news is encroaching the media space, a development against the ethics of journalism.



“In GBC we had rules and regulations we followed and you couldn’t just pick anything from the internet to share because we had the news process and sourced for our stories personally.”



Although the internet is taking over the work of traditional news outlets, she described radio as still important and an integral part of the information and news system.



“On days we are having national events, the GBC team will undertake visibility studies and transmit the event via radio because it is instant. Radio carries information immediately unlike the television which relays information much slower.”



She further advised current broadcasters against being aggressive with interviewees and guests.



To her, the delivery style of a radio host should be polite, “and you must also use a conversational tone. I will also ask that you keep learning as broadcasters as we are in a fast-changing environment.”



Proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO, and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day, February 13 became World Radio Day (WRD).



Radio continues one of the most trusted and accessible media in the world, according to different international reports. The theme of the 2022 edition of World Radio Day is thus devoted to “Radio and Trust”.