World Vision Ghana climaxes campaign on violence against children

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Joshua Okomongye, Sponsorship and Child Protection Officer of World Vision Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, has called on stakeholders to prioritise the safety and security of children in the community.



Mr Okomongye made these remarks at the climax of a football competition organised by the NGO, as part of its campaign on violence against children in the Savelugu - Nanton Cluster of the Northern Region,



The two-week-long competition saw girls from 10 communities in the area participating in football as part of efforts to solicit the support of stakeholders on the need to provide a safe environment for the holistic growth of children devoid of any form of violence and discrimination.



It was also to provide the platform to engage with the relevant stakeholders in the area on the implications of child marriage and the need to institute measures to stop and or minimise its occurrence.



Mr Okomongye said there was the need for stakeholders to put in place measures to enhance the welfare and safety of children adding that children were vulnerable and needed the support of society to grow into responsible adulthood to enhance their sense of belongingness and patriotism.



He added that "It is in view of this that the World Vision Ghana - Savelugu-Nanton Cluster has embarked on this campaign to drum home the need for all stakeholders to be involved in ensuring the safety and well-being of children".



Nanton Sapal-Naa Abdulai Ziblim commended World Vision Ghana for the initiative urging parents and guardians to step up in their responsibilities to complement the efforts of government and other organisations working to improve upon the welfare of children.



Kanshegu Girls and Zieng Girls played the finals of the football competition where the former emerged victoriously.



Miss Abdul-Aziz Abida, Player of the tournament expressed gratitude to World Vision Ghana for the initiative saying, "This campaign has helped some of us to discover our talents in football."



She appealed to stakeholders to prioritise investing in women's football in the area to help minimise the incidence of violence and discrimination against women and children.