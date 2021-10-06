World Teachers’ Day: 'Best Teachers deserve scholarships' – NAGRAT

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Vice President for the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Jacob Anaba, has pleaded with the government and other stakeholders to consider adding scholarship packages to the awards given to teachers during to annual World Teachers’ Day.



The statement by the NAGRAT Vice President is in line with the World Teachers’ Day held annually on October 5 to celebrate all teachers around the globe.



The day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.



The annual World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994.



World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated globally, is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF and Education International (EI).



Ghana’s best Teacher in 2020, Mr Eric Asomani was awarded a three-bedroom house worth GHS180,000 and other assorted items.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM's AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, in commemoration of the World Teachers day, Vice President for the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Jacob Anaba, asked government and other stakeholders to consider adding scholarships for the teachers to further their education outside the country.



He noted that an opportunity for these teachers to study oversees will afford the teachers the opportunity to study how things are done elsewhere.



“Diversity and learning from other places is key in changing things. So, I believe if all the awardees are given scholarships to study oversees, it will enhance the teacher even if it’s a distance learning programme”, he added.



The 2021 Best Teacher awards programme will be held today, 5th September 2021, in Sunyani on the theme “Teachers Wanted, Reclaiming Teaching and Learning for a Human-Centered Recovery.”