World Radio Day: Desist from conduct that could escalate tensions in flash points – Media told

General News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ministry of Information has asked the media that operate in areas that have recorded sporadic violence to conduct themselves in ways to promote peace.



A statement issued and signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said it would be prudent for the media to do so to prevent an escalation of the situation in the violent-prone areas.



The statement was issued in commemoration of World Radio Day, marked on February 13 every year.



The statement said” so on a day like this, as we celebrate World Radio Day with the theme Radio and Peace, we would like to, in particular, remind our colleagues who operate in places where sometimes tensions may rise and explode into a conflict that we have a specific responsibility to help in the exercise to bring peace and unity, and not necessarily fuel tensions. And on this day, we celebrate all who are in this industry”.





