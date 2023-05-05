World Press Freedom Index: Government should be ashamed of poor rankings – John Mahama

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President John Mahama has on the occasion of the 2023 World Press Freedom Day, reiterated the important role of independent media in holding governments of young democracies such as Ghana accountable.



He added that the continued poor ranking of Ghana on the World Press Freedom Index must be a matter of shame to the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



He acknowledged Ghanaian journalists for braving the odds and continuing to expose the wrongs of society.



“It is in the interest of young democracies like ours that the role of the independent media, in holding governments accountable, is protected. As the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day, I salute our gallant Ghanaian journalists who defy all manner of threats and inducements and courageously continue to expose wrongs in our society.



"With the blot of the still unsolved murder of Ahmed Suale weighing heavily on the nation’s conscience, the government owes it a duty to our country to do better by working hand-in-hand with our press men and women in building a safer, more just and transparent society.



"Our deteriorated ranking on the World Press Freedom Index should be a shame to the Akufo-Addo & Bawumia administration. This is not the Ghana the world had come to know,” he said in his statement marking World Press Freedom Day.



Ghana’s ranking on the World Press Freedom Index is compiled annually by Reporters Without Borders(RSF). In its latest Index released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Ghana slipped two places downward from 60 out of 180 countries ranked in 2021 to 62 out of 180 countries in 2022.



According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), its “World Press Freedom Index aims to compare the level of press freedom enjoyed by journalists and media in 180 countries and territories.“