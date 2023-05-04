World Press Freedom Day: 'See Something, Say Something' coming – GJA President

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has said it will not relent in its efforts to ensure that any action or law that seeks to stifle free expression fails.



This was disclosed by the President of the GJA Albert Kwabena Dwumfour when he addressed a press conference today, Wednesday, 3 May 2023, in Accra, to mark the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.



According to the GJA President, in order to ensure that free speech is always protected, “it is essential that journalists, who are the vanguards of free speech, receive all the support they require to carry out their duties without hindrance or compromise.”



Thus under the stewardship of the current GJA President, the association, “has established the Journalists Support Fund (JSF).



“The Fund will provide legal services to journalists whose rights have been violated while performing their duties. It will also assist in providing training and seminars on safety and security to our members to improve their safety and security. The fund will also be used to support or cushion retirees.”



The GJA President revealed that, since the fund's inception months ago, “so many private individuals and corporate institutions have shown interest.



“Some individuals and organisations have made substantial contributions to the fund.”



He further revealed the inauguration of the association’s ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative.



“In the coming weeks, the GJA will inaugurate the "See Something, Say Something" initiative. This initiative is distinct from that of the Ministry of National Security and aims to encourage citizens to volunteer information about individuals who plan to attack or have already attacked journalists.



“We believe that this would substantially contribute to the reduction of journalistic assaults. It will also empower citizens at the local level to ensure accountability and transparency,” the GJA President explained.



Mr Dwumfour noted that the association has been proactive in recent times with regard to the rights of journalists.



“Being proactive is essential if we are to protect the right to free expression, and I must say that the GJA has been very proactive in recent years with regard to defending this right. We also caution media outlets when necessary,” he stated.



The GJA President stressed that: “We are not suggesting that journalists are beyond reproach or that we are flawless. No! As stated previously, there are civil remedies available to those who believe they have been treated unjustly by the media, and they can always utilise them.”



He further stressed that the association “together with its media stakeholders has initiated processes to engage the Attorney General as far as repealing the obnoxious laws which stifle free speech.”



“I’m talking about the Electronic Communications Act and the Criminal Code, specifically Section 208 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29),” Mr Dwumfour added.



World Press Freedom Day, which is marked May 3, every year, is an occasion designated by UNESCO to spread awareness regarding on the role of the media in our daily lives and society.



The global theme for World Press Freedom Day 2023 is 'Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for All Other Human Rights'.