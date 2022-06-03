World Menstrual Hygiene Day: AHLEN sensitises 50 girls on proper management of menstruation

Regional News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: Dr Seli Deh, Contributor

An estimated 500 million women and girls lack access to menstrual products and adequate facilities for menstrual hygiene management across the world, reports the World Bank, and as a way of reducing that figure, the AHLEN has held an educational session for 50 selected female students in Accra.



The ladies formed part of the Adolescent Health, Leadership and Empowerment Network (AHLEN) event as part of this year's observation of World Menstrual Hygiene Day.



They were taken through sessions on the physiology of menstruation, nutrition during menstruation as well as socio-cultural norms and practices surrounding menstruation.



The event, organised by the non-governmental organisation which focuses on adolescent health and youth empowerment, brought the 50 selected female students to the Mataheko D/A Basic School at Afienya in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.



Miss Regina Gakpo, a community health nurse, took the students through the importance of menstrual hygiene management and the effects of poor menstrual hygiene practices, especially on the female reproductive system.



The programme was chaired by the District Director of Health Services for Ningo Prampram, Gifty Ofori Ansah, who applauded the participation of the students in the programme and advised them to practice good menstrual hygiene as well as ensure that they desist from acts that will result in teenage pregnancy.



She added that such things could affect their future aspirations.



The Founder and Executive Director of AHLEN, Dr. Seli Deh, noted that many adolescent girls in Africa do not have adequate knowledge about menstruation and good menstrual hygiene practices.



She, therefore, called on governmental and non-governmental institutions, parents, teachers and all stakeholders to join forces to provide the enabling environment to support adolescent girls, especially those in the rural areas to manage menstruation without embarrassment or stigma.



She stressed the need for both government and municipal and district assemblies and individuals to provide adequate WASH facilities in schools and communities to help promote good menstrual hygiene practices in our communities.



Naomi Dikenoo, a public health nurse led the girls to recite self-actualisation poems after which free sanitary pads were distributed to them.











