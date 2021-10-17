World Food Day: Ghana jollof is the best in the world – US Embassy

General News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The United States embassy in Accra, Ghana has stated that Ghana jollof is the best in the world at the moment.



As part of the World Food Day celebration, the embassy in a tweet said, “On this #WorldFoodDay, we just want to emphasize that #GhanaJOLLOF is the best in the world! #WorldFoodDay2021.”



It added: “Through the Partnership for Inclusive Agric Transformation, #FeedtheFuture strengthened surveillance of food availability and food strategic stock, developed COVID-19 preventive messages and protocols for smallholder farmers & promoted digital delivery of extension services.”



“@PowerAfricaUS trained 60 agribusinesses from Northern #Ghana on business models to promote #productiveuseofenergy. These models will support agribusiness growth, economic opportunities, #foodsecurity & #climate resilience.”





The U.S. through its agencies has been working with our Ghana partners to improve #foodsecurity in Ghana and around the world. #WorldFoodDay — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) October 16, 2021

Feed the Future supports agricultural trade and investment activities across Ghana to diversify export base and increase employment, including fishing. — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) October 16, 2021