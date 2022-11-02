World Cup budget depends on where we'll reach - Sports Minister

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Ghana's sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has revealed that the nation's budget for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar depends on how far the country will go at the tournament.



The Black Stars will make a fourth appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup next month after overcoming Nigeria in March in a two-legged playoff clash.



Money for the Black Stars at various tournaments has been a contentious issue in the past as players of the Black Stars nearly boycotted the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil as they demanded their appearance fee.



This prompted the government to fly out US$3 million in cash to Brazil to pay the team before they played against Portugal.



In the face of economic crisis in Ghana, disclosing the Black Stars budget may cause disaffection for the team and the government.



“We have budgeted for the entire tournament and where we are going to reach will determine how much we are going to spend.



“So until we finish the tournament we can’t tell you how much we are going to spend but we have a budget estimated for the entire tournament,” Mustapha Ussif said while speaking on the sidelines of the Walk of Legends organised by the Ghana FA over the past weekend.



Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.



The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.



Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.