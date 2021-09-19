World Cleanup Day: Group sensitises Kokrobitey residents on plastic waste disposal

Regional News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprise (GRIPE), an industry-led coalition of enterprises in the plastic sector, together with other Sesa Recycling Company, has sensitised residents of Kokrobitey in the Ga South Municipality on segregating and disposing off plastic waste.



The event, which commemorated the International World Cleanup Day took participants through the segregation of plastic waste from other solid waste as well as compressing the plastics to make them easier to dispose of.



The group advised residents on the economic benefits of recycling plastic waste and introduced them to a ‘community plastic buyback’ module, where they would buy stored up plastic containers and materials from residents for recycling.



GRIPE believes this would provide economic gains to the residents from the sale of their plastics waste and keep their surroundings clean from indiscriminate plastic waste disposal.



Louisa Kabobah, Project Manager, GRIPE, said they were committed to improving the recycling of plastic waste in the country and admonished the public that plastics should be seen as something of economic value and not just waste to be discarded indiscriminately in surroundings.



Mrs Kabobah said the plastic industry could facilitate economic opportunities and development, adding that, the sector had the potential of providing citizens with employment opportunities through plastic-waste collection value chain.



She said they would be reaching out to other communities, especially those around the coastal areas, to sensitise them on the community buyback module and the adverse effects of improper disposal of plastic waste in our water bodies.



“GRIPE has been undertaking this exercise in the last two years now, with the aim of sensitising the public on plastic waste recycling and its potential financial and economic benefits,” she added.



Mr Joshua Bannor, an opinion leader and resident, commended the organisations for engaging them on the proper way to dispose of plastic.



He said, hitherto, they used to burn the plastic waste in their surroundings, adding that, henceforth they would be collecting and segregating the waste to sell them to waste collectors for recycling.