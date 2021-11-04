World Breast Cancer Day: NGO provides free breast screening in Obuasi

Health News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

NUKWAVIC Mental Health Awareness Creation (NUMHAC), an Obuasi-based NGO has organized a breast screening program in Obuasi to create awareness of the disease.



October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is marked globally to increase attention and support for awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment as well as palliative care for women facing the disease.



In an interview with the President of the NGO, Victor Kwaku Nuamah, he mentioned that their project is about creating awareness on all kinds of health issues so as to prevent diseases and promote health. He indicated that they found the need to intensify awareness on breast cancer because the disease is becoming rampant hence the need for all stakeholders to step up education on the disease. He said, “in trying to intensify education on the disease to reach the larger population, we have collaborated with the Media to ensure our message goes far.”



Mr. Nuamah revealed that from the beginning of the month, they have engaged many media houses for listeners to be aware and understand the causes and effects of the disease as well as some preventive measures.



With the support from the Obuasi Municipal Health Directorate, He indicated that they have so far extended their education to EPIROC, a mining company in Obuasi, Staff of the Obuasi Prisons, and the Minerals Commission.



“Having screened many people today, we discovered that 3 women had lumps in their breast which we advised them to seek for further medical attention. This exercise will not be a flash in the pan, it has come to stay.”



On their objective as an organization, he said their main motive is to ensure that health issues are discussed to let the public know and understand their health statuses and seek immediate medical attention.



He called for Stakeholders’ support and investment into preventive care to ensure a healthy society.







