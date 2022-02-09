'World Bank not a critic of governments' — Regional Vice President

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa says that the World Bank is not in the business of criticising governments on how they manage their economies.



The Organisation, he said, sought to establish objective ways of understanding situations and advise countries on how to mobilise and utilise resources to champion development priorities.



“For every challenge that we see, we need to think of opportunities associated with those challenges” he stated.



Speaking at a Press Briefing in Accra, Mr Diagana said the Bank had the responsibility of occasionally engaging government considering the number of portfolios of investments it had in the country estimated at US$3.2 billion.



“It is important for us to come and see how those projects are being implemented and how they are contributing to Ghana’s development goal.”



He said the prevailing unusual circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic called for collaboration between government and other international organisations to ensure that the country achieved its vision.



Mr Diagana commended Government’s effort at managing the pandemic and emphasised the need to intensify the campaign to have more of the population vaccinated because higher herd immunity was critical to economic recovery.



Mr Diagana, who is in the country for the first time since his appointment in 2020, will pay a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and will be monitoring some projects as well as hold a high-level meeting with some government officials.