World Bank funds 80-bed modern infectious disease facility at Korle Bu

Health News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The World Bank’s Regional Vice President in charge of Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana has reiterated the Bank’s commitment to support Ghana in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



Interacting with the media after inspecting a World Bank-funded 80-bed modern infectious disease facility at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ghana Tech Lab at the Accra Digital Centre, Mr. Diagana commended the government for effectively managing the pandemic and mitigating its effects on the lives and livelihoods of the people.



The World Bank Mr. Diagana noted is working towards enhancing digital entrepreneurship.



This, he said, necessitated the Bank’s support for the tech hubs in Accra and Kumasi so as to create more opportunities for the youth in the digital space.