Works and Housing Minister urges staff to improve performance

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Works and Housing Minister and member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has urged staff of the ministry to individually and collectively improve on work performance next year.



He believes an improved performance in 2022 will can aid the ministry to achieve collective goals and bring about sustainable development to the country.



“Yesterday, I delightfully joined the management and staff of my Ministry in our End-of-Year Staff durbar for the year 2021.



“Since assuming office as Minister for Works and Housing, in March this year, I have had the opportunity to witness at first hand the zeal and enthusiasm with which staff at various levels go about their responsibilities.



“While I am particularly encouraged by the dedication and sense of duty exhibited by my team over this period, nonetheless, if we improve in our work performance in the coming year, we can achieve our collective goals and bring about sustainable development to our dear country. If we continue to do more, someday, when the success story of the Ministry of Works and Housing is told, we all will be proud to have played our individual and collective parts.



“It is my expectation, therefore, that, in the year 2022, we will continue to work together with renewed minds, strengths and spirits”, Mr Asenso-Boakye said in a post.



