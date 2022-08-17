You are here: HomeNews2022 08 17Article 1604234

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Works and Housing Minister opens new SHC project at Adenta

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Francis Assenso Boakye has opened a new housing project by the SHC Francis Assenso Boakye has opened a new housing project by the SHC

The Minister for Works and Housing Francis Assenso Boakye has opened a new housing project by the State Housing Company (SHC).

The minister commissioned the new housing project, known as the ‘Urban Premier Court,’ on Tuesday, 16 August 2022.

The ‘Urban Premier Court,’ comprises apartment buildings situated at Adenta, near Accra.

It is expected to provide housing solutions which are accessible and affordable for Ghanaians.

It is a new development by the SHC.

The SHC since the year 2017, has gradually become a robust entity providing housing units on the Ghanaian market by leveraging on its Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment