Works and Housing Minister commissions ultramodern Police Station to combat crime in constituency

Regional News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Mr. Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister for Works and Housing and MP for the Bantama constituency has commissioned an ultramodern police post at Bantama to help combat crime.



The project which was initiated with the one million per constituency fund by the previous Member of Parliament, Mr. Okyem Aboagye, was later funded and continued by the honourable minister to the completion stage.



According to the MP, his major dream was to see the new edifice serve as a community policing facility, where he indicated that he had already written a letter to the Ashanti Regional police commander and copied the IGP for that purpose to be served.



Apart from the newly commissioned police station, the MP revealed that a state-of-the-art police station at Bohyen had already been commissioned to serve as the district's police quarters.



At the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, the minister revealed to the residents that the police station was not meant to intimidate or scare anyone, but was only put up to help combat crime in totality. He, however, entreated the residents, especially those at the Ahenbronum to exhibit good behaviour so that they do not fall victim to any police operation.



He also pleaded with Nananom and the residents to corporate with the police to fight crime with ease. He entreated them to feed the police with information since that was the best way through which crimes could easily be eradicated.



The Bantama lawmaker who had cut sod for an ultramodern library facility to be put up at the Bantama Ahenbronum, a day before, assured constituents of so many developmental projects. He reiterated his commitment to making sure some road projects in areas like Kokoso, Kokoase, Ahenbronum, Bronikrom, etc were fully constructed.



Touching on a drain project at Bronikrom, the MP entreated residents to exercise patience since the contractor was seriously on course. He admonished planned protesters who want to demonstrate over the delay on the drains' project to desist from their intended plan since the project was soon going to be completed.

According to him, the delay on that particular project came as a result of the death of the Joshop contractor's engineer who was shot dead by armed robbers.



He finally urged constituents to be thankful to the NPP government since it had done a lot and was ready to do more for the people of Bantama constituency.



On his part, the Ashanti regional police commander, DCOP Mr. Akwasi Afful Boakye- Yiadom commended the two MPs for their unity and outstanding work especially the current MP, Asenso Boakye.



He pledged the police administration's commitment to make good use of the new office and ensure crimes within the area become a thing of the past. He however urged the youth to desist from attacking the police in their quest to arrest someone who has committed a certain crime.



The regional commander also cautioned residents to desist from committing a crime since the police were not in the area to entertain any sort of criminal activity.



To Nananom and other high profiled personalities within the area, DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye entreated them to humbly desist from interfering with the work of the police, where he indicated that begging on behalf of someone who has committed crime whilst police investigations are still ongoing, was very disturbing.



He finally thanked the MP for always supporting the police and however pleaded for more of such supports. He commended the MP for already supporting the police with two pickups but still urged the MP and minister to add more.



The mayor of Kumasi, Mr. Samuel Payne commended the MP for always putting the development and welfare of his constituents at heart.

He urged the police police to work professionally devoid of any corrupt and mischievous attachment.



He also entreated the residents to exhibit a sense of discipline and show regard for the police to help fight crime.