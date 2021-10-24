Working abroad: Many have committed suicide because of their partners - UK-based barber

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Host of Daily Hustle, DJ Nyaami who is currently in the UK spoke to some London-based Ghanaians who described their stay there as ‘having no life’ meaning they have no time for social activities.



In a recent interview with Kofi who is a barber, he reiterated that the lack of social life has led many men (blacks) into committing suicide because they have no time for their partners.



According to him, women need money and time however they can only afford one of these luxuries. As a result, they lose their women and end up committing suicide.



“I know many men who have committed suicide because of their women and recently a man tried to kill someone because of his girlfriend but we called the police.



Barbering here is an everyday job. So you need a lady who loves and understands you and your job because you spend all your time here. Even on Saturdays and Sundays so there is no life. While you're working the ladies will also be doing something else,” he explained.



In the interview, Kofi also mentioned that he is fortunate to have a partner who understands him and has helped him become a better person.



