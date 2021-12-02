Workers of Ghana Gas aggrieved over Energy Minister comments

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Intelligence gathering has shown the workers of Ghana Gas are planning a Press Conference to address concerns over Comments made by the sector Minster on Peace Fm morning Show on 2nd December, 2021 that the company is the caused of the few power outages in Kumasi.



A section of workers feels th Minster doesn't value the safety protocols involved in running a gas plant.



The workers also feel slighted by the fact that Ghana Gas as a company has improved massively the dumsor situation and helped the government rake in some savings with the use of gas for power generation instead of dependence on HFO. Another area is in LPG production availability in the country over the past years has been positive.



For the posture of the Minister to falsely attribute the recent light offs in some parts of Ashanti Region to be unfortunate.



The Aggrieved Ghana Gas workers also feel Ghana Gas Management need to do more to educate the Minister and his collaborators the reason why Maintenance is needed is for the safety of every individual because they believe no life or even toe is worth losing when things are not corrected.



One worker stated that VRA had a major leak after a routine Maintenance in Mid November but the Minister was silent only to rather push blame on Ghana Gas.