Work with John Boadu, he's got rich experience - Nana Akomea tells JFK

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Director of the Inter-City State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has congratulated all the victors in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) Annual National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The party's national elections came off on Saturday, July 16 with some notable names like Kate Gyamfua maintaining her position as National Women's Organizer and Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) National Organizer.



General Secretary John Boadu was dethroned by the delegates and his position handed over to the former Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua, popularly called "JFK".



Stephen Ntim was elected National Chairman after four failed attempts.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Akomea commended all the winners for putting up a good fight and advised them together with the defeated aspirants to iron out any differences and unite to achieve the party's goals.



He further singled out some positions like the General Secretary position stressing it was one of the surprising events.



Nana Akomea emphasized that JFK "deserves a lot of commendation for going against the expectation and to beat a stalwart like John Boadu" but proposed he should include John Boadu in his administration stating the latter has a rich experience to guide him (JFK).



"If Kodua allows John Boadu to play a role in his administration, it will help him a lot; at least to stabilize because John has done this job for a long time," he asserted.



He also called on the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, to also enlist the help of the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng who also contested the National Chairman position.



"If Ntim open his arms and give Asabee a good role in the administration, it will also help because we all know Asabee's enthusiasm for the party. So, we applaud all of them, both the winners and losers," he stated.



