Work together with past executives to break the 8 – Bawumia to NPP new executives

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasized the importance of the newly elected national executives of the party to work in collaboration with the immediate past executives.



According to the Vice President of the republic, oneness is key to the party therefore all members must unite to build a unified front to retain power in 2024, hence his call.



Dr Bawumia said this when the newly elected national executives of the party paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



The entourage led by the national chairman, Stephen Ntim, and the general secretary, Justice Frimpong Kodua included the first vice-chairman (Danquah Smith Buttey), second vice-chairman (Rita Asobayire), third vice-chairman (Alhaji Masawudu Osman), and the national organizer (Henry Nana Boakye, also known as “Nana B”).



The rest are the national women’s organizer (Kate Gyamfua), national treasurer (Charles Dwamena), national youth organizer (Salam Mustapha), and national Nasara co-ordinator (Aziz Haruna Futa).



Addressing the new national executives, Dr Bawumia underscored the need for the present and past executives to put away their differences and fight for a common goal, making sure the NPP is reelected in 2024.



He also assured them of his commitment to ensuring that the 8-year-cycle is broken.



“As a government, we have put in place measures which will soon yield fruits to help mitigate the sufferings of the people. That, we believe, can best act as the oil needed to break the 8,” he stated.



On their part, the executives led by the national chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and the general secretary, Justice Frimpong Kodua assured the vice-president of their commitment and said they are poised to deliver on their mandate to ensure the “break the 8” target is achieved.



“We are resolute in our minds and determined to work assiduously to ensure that the dreaded 8-year cycle is broken. We shall unite the party, bring everyone on board and, in unison, work harder to win the next elections,” Chairman Ntim assured the vice-president.