Work together to maintain power - Akwasi Kyei urges NPP members

Politics of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: GNA

Members of the New Edubiase constituency of the NPP have been urged to unite and work together for the party to maintain political power in the 2024 elections.



Akwasi Kyei, Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the party, who made the call, said members of the party should strive to avoid the mistake they made in 2008, which resulted in the party losing power to the NDC.



Speaking at the constituency delegates’ conference at New Edubiase, Mr. Kyei advised members of the party to do away with intra-party conflict and work together as people with one purpose to market the good works of the government to the people in the area.



He said the NPP under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had worked hard to transform the country and it was the duty of the members to tell the people in their communities of what the government had done to help counter the propaganda of the opposition NDC party.



Mr. Francis Ankomah, Adansi South District Chief Executive, blamed the loss of the constituency parliamentary seat on “selfishness and greediness” on the part of some delegates.



He said the NPP could not recapture the parliamentary seat if the former Member of Parliament (MP) Mr. George Oduro, was not brought back to contest the seat.



Mr. Ankomah advised the party members to desist from insulting leadership and respect authority to help forge a united front to recapture the seat from the NDC.



Mr. Prince Amful Boahen, NPP constituency Chairman, commended the former MP for the good legacies he had left in the constituency, especially in the area of provision of development projects in the communities and the setting up of a welfare fund for polling station executives in the constituency.



He called on all party members to come together to support the leadership to design and implement pragmatic strategies that would help the party to recapture the constituency seat and maintain the party in government in 2024.