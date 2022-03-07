Work to meet aspirations of people—Local Government Minister charges MDCEs

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Dan Botwe, Local Government Minister has charged Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to work to meet the aspirations of the people in their respective areas.



“The Constitution spells out clearly your functions as the government representatives at the local level and it is imperative to ensure that the people feel and see that you are working for their good.”



He noted that, “as the government representatives, you must be interested in every programme or project in your localities and ensure that it is in the interest and utmost benefit to the people, whether it is a government sponsored project or a Non-Governmental Organisation.”



The minister made charged the MDCEs at the opening of a two-day review meeting on the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP) in Koforidua.



The World Bank in 2019 approved a 100-million-dollar International Development Association (IDA) credit for implementation of the GSCSP in 25 Municipalities across the regions to enhance urban management and improve basic services for residents.



Mr Botwe indicated that the GSCSP was to create resilient urban cities and communities conforming to the Sustainable Development Goals 11 aligning strongly with government's commitment to implementation of the National Urban Policy.



The programme's investment areas are Waste Management, Storm Drain Systems, Urban Roads, Street Lights, Pedestrian Walkways, Integrated Urban Market facilities and Disaster Management.



Mr Dan Botwe disclosed that as at June 2021, the programme had disbursed a total of USD71.9 million representing 72% of the programme funding to implement agencies for various interventions within 30 months of Implementation.



Out of this amount a total of USD65.5 million representing 91.1% disbursed funds went to the 25 municipal assemblies for the delivery of critical essential urban infrastructure and to improve service delivery.



According to the Minister, funds released to the 25 Municipalities were in addition to the statutory District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and therefore had all the resources to initiate developmental projects to improve on the living conditions of people in their areas.



"Haven been selected from 108 Municipalities across the country is a privilege and behooves on you to ensure diligence and value for money, that everything inures to the benefit of the people," he stressed.



Citing section 12 of the Local Government Act, he tasked them to step up their performance and insist on the right thing irrespective of the source of funding, adding that, "be diligent in all your undertakings and not only donor funded projects".



Mr Martin Onyach-Olaa, Senior Urban Specialist at the World Bank noted that there was all indication that the implementation was on course and was very optimistic of achieving the desired transformation at the local level.



He announced that the World Bank was ready to provide an additional 150 million dollars to expand the project.



The review meeting is being attended by Municipal Chief Executives, planning officers, coordinating directors and regional coordinators of the respective beneficiary municipal and Regions.