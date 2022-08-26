Work on the first interchange in the Western Region about 50% complete

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: bftonline.com

Work on the first-ever interchange in the Western Region, the ‘PTC Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout’, is about 50 percent complete.



The project is a three-tier interchange with direct access to the central business district of Takoradi, including the expansion of some major town roads within the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, among others.





Executed by Sinohydro Corporation Limited, the development is aimed at easing the traffic situation, ensuring smooth running for businesses, and so development can thrive within the region.



Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, explained to B&FT that the project would take 30 months to complete.





“There is another interchange to be constructed at the Paa-Grant Roundabout, but it cannot be done concurrently with the ongoing one at PTC Roundabout because it would create a lot of inconvenience for motorists and the travelling public,” he said.



So far, he said, the project has been going smoothly without any hitches.



According to him, since the discovery of oil in the Western Region, there has been an influx of people into the metropolis; and this has necessitated that there should be an interchange to ensure free flow of traffic and eliminate productive hours spent in traffic by individuals.



“The metropolis and region have become economically vibrant with so many activities: such as some universities having their satellite campus here; expansion of the Takoradi Port; more shops; the springing up of private schools at Anaji and beyond; as well as oil and gas service companies along the Agona Nkwanta road, and banks among others,” he added.





Dualisation of road



On dualisation of the road from Paa Grant Roundabout through to Kweikuma, Ngyeriasia, to the Sekondi College close to Inchaban, Mr. Darko-Mensah indicated that cutting and clearing of trees has already begun.



He mentioned that pipelines belonging to the Ghana Water Company Limited are also being relocated to pave the way for the project.



He pointed out that there would be inconveniences to motorists and urged all to cooperate for the contractor to execute the project on time.