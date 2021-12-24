Work on Takoradi market circle redevelopment, Interchange progressing steadily - MCE

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: GNA

City authorities at the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) have expressed satisfaction about the progress of work done on the Takoradi Market Circle redevelopment project and the construction of the PTC interchange.



Work on the market circle redevelopment was about 17 percent complete while the interchange was progressing satisfactorily, Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, Metropolitan Chief Executive of the STMA said during the second session of the eighth assembly on Wednesday.



On the market circle project, the MCE said so far, demolishing and pilling works had been completed whilst earthworks were about 95 percent complete.



He noted that the construction of the two projects had brought some inconveniences to drivers and commuters in the metropolis.



Subsequently, he said the installation of signs has been mounted at vantage points in the Metropolis to give directions and therefore implored the residents to abide by the directives to ensure smooth vehicular and human movement.



He announced that work would soon begin on the redevelopment of the Sekondi market as it had been captured in the 2022 budget.





On waste management and environmental sanitation, the MCE said the assembly remained resolute in their efforts to improve the general sanitation situation in the metropolis.



He admitted that there were concerns with waste collection with the Essikado-Ketan sub metro area and indicated that feasibility studies were underway to map up the area for engagement of an additional service provider to tackle the challenges of waste collection.



Also, he said distilling of major storm drains were ongoing with the support of the Hydrological services department while phase one and two of the distilling of selected drains in the metropolis had been successfully carried out.



Touching on security, Mr Issah said the assembly would offer the necessary support to the Police to increase their visibility in the Metropolis during the festive season to ensure that residents had a peaceful and safe yuletide.



Mr Issah mentioned that the assembly has taken delivery of 360 bulbs from the Ministry of Local Government and said they would be distributed to electoral areas and strategic institutions to ensure that the entire Metropolis was illuminated during the festive season.



He expressed the resolve of the assembly to demolish and put a stop to the development of slums which were often used for nefarious activities including prostitution, drug peddling among others in the metropolis.



Giving an overview of the revenue and expenditure performance for the year 2021, the MCE said the assembly collected a total of GHS27,701,751.23 representing 76.98 percent of the annual budgeted revenue of GHS35,983,085.99.



He noted that the revenue mobilization of the assembly had been challenging in recent times and reminded the assembly members of their critical role as stakeholders and partners in helping the assembly realize enough revenue for development projects.