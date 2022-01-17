Work on N-8 highway halts after angry workers attack Japanese contractors

Regional News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com

The ongoing work on the National Trunk Road (N8) that stretches from Assin Fosu to Assin Praso has been suspended by contractors of Japanese construction firm Shimizu Dai Nippon Joint Ventures, following an attack on its staff by irate labourers hired by the firm.



The decision of the angry workers according to reports was in solidarity with a colleague whose contract had expired and thus was asked to exit the company.



It is reported that the workers embarked on a two-day sit-down strike after which they mobbed up on the third day in their numbers to the residence of the Japanese contractors for their action.



The accused workers were alleged to have jumped the wall and forcibly broke into the room of one of the contractors whose name was given as “Gozwe” to drag him out of his room before subjecting him to harassment.



Chairman of the Municipal Works Department of Assin Fosu, Eric Mensah, narrating the incident to Angel News reporter, Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack, said the workers suspected the victim, Gozwe, was the one who masterminded the dismissal of their colleague after the expiration of his contract.



He added that the victim had his leg broken in the process as a result of the assault on him.



The Chairman noted that the assault infuriated the Shimizu Dai Nippon Joint Ventures to suspend its activities on road construction indefinitely.



In this light, the managers of the construction firm have reiterated that they will pay the employees three months' salary and proceed to sack them from their labour post since they cannot continue working with them, says the Municipal Works Department of Assin Fosu, Mr. Mensah.



He used the medium to condemn the behavior of the irate workers stressing that the Municipal Assembly is expected on Monday, January 17, 2022, to sit on the matter and bring the perpetrators to order since their approach is unlawful.



Confirming the matter, District Commander of Assin Fosu, Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur said the police swiftly intervened to avert the clash and has since augmented the strength of the security in the area with police personnel from the Region to ensure full protection of the residence of the contractors.



Chief Supt. Cephas Arthur, therefore, admonished the workers to be law-abiding and use the appropriate channels to register their displeasure because they would not go scot-free if found guilty by the law.