Work on Agenda 111 will start soon - Health Minister

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has told parliament that consultants and contractors working on the agenda 111 hospitals are finalizing their activities for the projects to begin.



Appearing before parliament to answer questions on the status of the projects, the Minister said, “Work on the projects will start shortly, but the exact date when the project will start in Daffiama, I cannot say because I do not know the challenges that the contractors will face. The contractors are now mobilizing with the consultants to get themselves ready to [go to the various] sites. That is why I am unable to tell exactly when they will put mortar and brick on the ground.”



He was responding to questions specifically asked by the Member of Parliament for Daffiama/Bussie/Issa, Dr. Sebastian Sandaare.



“But I am very sure, it will come up very soon. The project duration for all these district hospitals is supposed to be 18 months and in fact, if I am unable to tell you the commencement date, I will not be able to tell you the exact date of completion as well,” he added.



The agenda 111 project will see the construction of 101 new district hospitals in districts without hospitals.



They would also be the construction of 10 selected regional and specialized hospitals.



There will also be the construction of two new psychiatric hospitals for the Middle Belt and Northern Belt, respectively, and the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region.



Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.