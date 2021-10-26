Work of some appointees being affected because they want to become leaders - Expert

Politics of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Sustainable development expert Michael Ebo Amoah has posited that the struggle for the one to succeed the president is intensifying and has the potential to affect the governance of the country.



He explained that even before President Akufo-Addo was sworn in, some top guys in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had expressed interest in the presidency.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that even those who know they lack the capacity to become president are wrangling for the position as a presidential candidate.



He said such persons are coming into the race because of their resources.



He indicated that the typical politician in Ghana is always thinking about the next election and not the development of Ghana.



The political analyst said when this happens, the concentration is on the elections and those who have been appointed pretend to be working when in actual fact they are not.



"Some appointees are meeting people. To be frank with you, underground, people are meeting people. These appointees are pretending to be working, but they are not working. In reality, they are just looking into the future. It is going to be serious.”



He has, therefore, advised the NPP to manage these wranglings well, else it could spell doom for them.



Mr. Ebo Amoah said the NPP has a history from 2007 and must manage these wranglings well.