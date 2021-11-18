Work hard to end pirate attacks on our sea shores – Chief of Staff

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare has admonished the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) to work assiduously and find a lasting solution to the emerging pirates and other security challenges along the shores.



According to her, the security of the maritime sector has been challenged with pirate attacks which are hindering trade on the seas, hence the need for the issue to be addressed.



She was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 16th Session of the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) General Assembly held in Accra.



Madam Osei Opare stressed that the organization has a huge responsibility of ensuring that the maritime sector is free and safe for trade operations to go on peacefully, adding that the organization should be focused and united to achieve its aim.



The Minister for Transport who doubles as the Chairman for the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Kweku Ofori Asiamah on his part called on members of the organization to be committed to their cause as he also pledged the support of the organization ensuring safe maritime sector.