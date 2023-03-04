Work collectively to make Ghana the beacon of religious tolerance – Dr Bawumia

Regional News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has called on the public to collectively work towards making Ghana the beacon for religious tolerance in the world.



Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has thus called on religious leaders in the country to promote religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence among citizens.



He said this during the commissioning of the renovated Kumasi Central Mosque on Friday March 3,2022.



"Maintaining the peace we enjoy in our country, should be the concern and responsibility of all, regardless of political or religious affiliation



"Without tolerance, there will be no peace. And without peace, there will be no development, the more reason why we need to jealously guard this, because without peace, our government would not have had the conducive atmosphere operate", he stated.



The renovation and refurbishment of the Mosque, which was solely funded by the Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has moved the facility from 3000 to 7000 capacity.



The Mosque is now one of the most modern edifices in Kumasi, and was in fulfillment of a promise he made to the Muslim community in the Ashanti region.



The renovation came with a 500-capacity conference hall , 30 new underground washrooms and 100 capacity ablution area.



Dr Mahamadu Bawumia during the even expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for supporting the project.



He noted that, the Asantehene's contribution to religious tolerance in Ghana was unparalleled and called on all to learn from the wise king.



The event brought together some dignitaries including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the National Chief Imam His Eminence Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Majority Leader Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and some other 20 members of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party NPP.



For his part, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed appreciation to Dr. Bawumia for his generous work and prayed for Allah's guidance for the Vice President.



He said the vice president is one of his sons who have brought reverence to the Asante Kingdom.



The Asantehene however called on managers of the Mosque to constant maintenance to the structure alive.







