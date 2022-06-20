Work begins on Junkwa bridge destroyed by floods

Regional News of Monday, 20 June 2022

The Ministry of Roads and Highways says it has commenced work to fix portions of a bridge on the Junkwa Road which was washed away by floodwaters on Saturday, June 18, 2022.



The bridge's destruction has left parts of the Cape Coast-Twifo Road inaccessible to commuters.



However, in a related development, the Ministry of Roads and Highways says it has since commenced work to repair the damaged bridge and open the road to traffic.



Pictures of the site shared by the ministry show Roads and Highways Ministry officials busily working to fix the broken bridge.



Heavy-duty machines, including an excavator, are on site aiding in the repairs.



The Ministry, in a statement earlier on Saturday, urged motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso to use alternate routes.



"The Ghana Highway Authority kindly wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that a washout of bridge approaches at Jukwa has rendered the Cape Coast-Twifo Praso Road inaccessible. The road has been cut off by the rains at Jukwa.



"Motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso are therefore advised to use Cape Coast - Yamoransa (N1)- Assin Fosu - Twifo Praso (N81) road as the Authority mobilizes to solve the problem as soon as possible," the Ministry said in a notice shared on its Facebook page.



There have been reports of heavy flooding in the Central Region following days of torrential rains.



Several communities have been inundated with floodwaters leading to the loss of various properties.



A prison officer stationed at the Ankaful Prison Camp is said to have been carried away by rushing floodwater while he was assisting some affected community members.



The body of the officer who is feared dead has not been retrieved yet.