Work begins on Apiate road after explosion

Regional News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Western region



Work has begun to reinstate the damaged road at Apiate as a result of the explosion that happened on Thursday afternoon.



The contractor, Gabriel Cuoto moved to the site on Saturday to start work which is expected to be completed within one week.



On Sunday, the contractor removed all the waste and started filling and compacting.



The road got damaged when a truck carrying explosives exploded after a motorbike went under the truck.



The truck dragged the motorbike and subsequently caught fire.



Few minutes after the truck caught fire, it exploded and razed down the Apiate community.



According to the police, 190 casualties were affected in the explosion, 13 certified dead, and four others seriously wounded were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital for further treatment while hundreds of people have been displaced.



