Wontumi to meet gov't appointees from Ashanti in Accra over 2024 polls

Politics of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional chaiman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako popular known as Chairman Wontumi has begun meeting government appointees from the Ashanti region over the 2024 elections.



Youth groups in the Ashanti region have accused the ruling party of neglecting its stronghold.



Although the allegation has been rejected by some party stalwarts in the region, others believe a lot more should be done to improve the performance of the party in the region.



Following the concerns, the regional Chairman of the party is hosting all the ruling Party’s appointees from the Ashanti region at a dinner in Accra on July 14, 2020.



Wontumi is hoping to use the occasion to express his appreciation to the appointees for the show of commitment to him leading to his reelection as regional chairman and also plan for the 2024 elections.



Andy Owusu, special assistant to Wontumi said the party is embarking on a lot of developmental projects in the region most of which are at different stages of completion.