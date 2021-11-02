Wontumi makes U-turn on NPP winning all 47 Ashanti seats, says he was giving hope

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Wontumi during the 2020 general elections promised he was going to win all the 47 Parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region.



He is quoted to have stated emphatically that; “None will be left for the NDC.”



However, in a recent interview on Nhyira FM on Monday, October 25, Mr Antwi Boasiako said his pronouncements only sought to give party executives and sympathizers morale.



“My 47/47 agenda comments were mere talk. I was only giving my members hope. As a leader, you sometimes have to play down the fears of your followers. That’s exactly what I did, but we did well in the presidential election,“ he is quoted to have said.



Chairman Wontumi and the NPP received massive applause from sympathizers and was hailed by the party members after his pronouncements. Eventually, the 47/47 slogan became a household name in the region and beyond.



The Regional first vice-chairman of the party, Kwabena Nsenkyire has also confessed that his boss’ comments were mere rhetoric as much effort and measures were not put in place to win the remaining 4 seats from the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



Chairman Antwi Boasiako is on record to have threatened to resign should the party fail to win all 47 seats, a deception that still hangs around his neck.



Womtumi has called on party sympathizers to disregard those comments, conceding, he only said that to encourage them to give off their best in order to retain the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.