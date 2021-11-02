Wontumi has failed, change him - Professor Marfo

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

A Provost of the College of Humanities and social sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), Professor Charles Marfo has advised the incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako never to conceive the idea that he’s irreplaceable.



According to Prof Marfo, it is the first sign of failed leadership for any leader to harbor such an idea.



Professor Marfo’s call follows a recent pronouncement by Chairman Wontumi, claiming the party will lose 2024 should they vote against him.



‘’I am happy Wontumi compared himself to Lionel Messi, because Barcelona is going through the process without him. I keep saying this, if you’re a leader and think you’re irreplaceable, you’ve failed. There should be successes even in your absence. I think he’s only a populist, displaying gold bars and all that on live radio which didn’t help anyone. I’d vote against him for saying he’s irreplaceable if I were a delegate.



"It tells he hasn’t groom anybody. Because as a leader, you should groom people to take after you. Who are you to say you’re irreplaceable? What if one day you’re incapacitated or die in the worst case senario. Should the party lock up offices in the region? he queried.



Speaking on a Kumasi-based Television, he appealed to the NPP Chairman to step aside and contest at the national level.



‘’He’s been chairman for two consecutive terms and I would have stepped aside if I were him. I was expecting him to contest chairmanship at the national level because he’s done with the region. Yes, we heard he stood for the party at some point. But he’s the cause of all the tension in the Ashanti region which in turn didn’t favour the party in any way. His posture, affluent display of wealth, and arrogance made so much noise in the region. A scenario is the story of stolen ballot boxes hidden in hotels, creating unnecessary tension. Don’t know what politicians get from such uncouth political stunt.’’



He called on the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region to reconstitute its leadership as it is faced with a leadership crisis in the region.



