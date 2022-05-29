Wontumi dominates Twitter trends after securing third term victory

General News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wontumi secures third term as Ashanti Region NPP chairman



Wontumi beats Coka in keenly contested regional executives election



NPP holds regional executive elections



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi on Saturday, May 28, 2022 fought off fierce competition to retain his seat for a third term.



His landslide victory over his main contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah also known as Chairman Coka did not come easy as Kumasi became the center of attraction on Saturday.



At the close of polls, Bernard Antwi- Boasiako retained his seat with 464 while Coka managed 306 votes.



Other contenders in the race were Kofi Adum Bawuah (3 votes), Asare Bediako Robert (20 votes)

and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (9 votes).



Almost 24 hours after the declaration of polls, Wontumi’s victory has taken centerstage on Twitter with various reactions being expressed by some users on the social media website.



According to some users, the victory of Wontumi who is said to be an ally of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s upcoming flagbearer elections, sets the stage for a Dr Bawumia victory.



See some Twitter reactions to Wontumi’s victory below:









I think Uncle Ben Ephson is losing it as a pollster. He said Chairman Wontumi will lose the election. What happened????? — Frankie (@Frankie_mosh) May 29, 2022

“Many are the devices in a man’s heart but it is the counsel of Jehovah that shall stand” - Proverbs 19-21.



Massive congratulations to Chairman Wontumi for this unexpected landslide victory, “truly bibiara enso nyame ye” Amen.



Full analysis on GEG on Tuesday 31st May, 2022. pic.twitter.com/rdY0ApTNLP — Paul Adom-Otchere (@AdomOtchere) May 29, 2022

The legendary prayer from Chairman Wontumi ???????? pic.twitter.com/hyI5RyD6Sc — Good Evening Ghana (@GoodEvening_Gh) May 29, 2022

“Many are the devices in a man’s heart but it is the counsel of Jehovah that shall stand” - Proverbs 19-21.



Massive congratulations to Chairman Wontumi for this unexpected landslide victory, “truly bibiara enso nyame ye” Amen. #wontumi #chairman_wontumi pic.twitter.com/aLWf5VD3HS — Excellency dis (@excellency_dis) May 29, 2022

Eminent, prominent Vice President of the Republic of Ghana; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

-Chairman Wontumi, 2022



The DMB movement is stronger than apataiiii

Thank you, Ashanti region ????❤️#DMB2024#Besttolead — The Bawumia Factor (@ManLikeBawumia) May 29, 2022

Breaking the eight!

Strong statement from Chairman Wontumi — EAKA (@eli2theworld) May 29, 2022

Results from the NPP regional election is a clear indication that Bawumia is ahead of Alan.



Did Chairman Wontumi win? — MR. SHARP (@mrsharrp) May 29, 2022

Chairman Wontumi’s mood right now! ????



NPP Asamoah Gyan Chairman Wontumi Aficans AAmpem Darkoa Asante Kotoko Tarkwa pic.twitter.com/o6tbyiHU0m — Ezequiel ???????? (@eapasera) May 29, 2022

Does chairman Wontumi deserve it……. — MzGlow (@glow_mz) May 29, 2022