Wontumi, Annoh-Dompreh should be sanctioned for endorsing Bawumia – Alan’s spokesperson

Alan Kyerematen's spokesperson, Richard Nyamah, has urged the national executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to as a matter of urgency discipline two high-profile members of the party for publicly endorsing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming NPP primaries.



The two are; the Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency.



Nyamah contends that it is against party rules to promote a candidate as a leader of the party, hence the actions of the two leaders will generate division in the party.



In an interview with Okay FM on February 22, 2023, he called on General Secretary, Justin Kodua, to issue Wontumi and Annoh-Dompreh with letters of reprimand and penalize them for their actions because they are expected to remain neutral toward all candidates.



“He, who is leading the party in the Ashanti Region has said that Bawumia must win (his BMW). As of now, nobody has called him to order.



“Today our elder brother Annoh-Dompreh has also taken a stand that, if possible, they should give the seat to Bawumia. Meanwhile, he is the prefect of all the members of parliament for the majority side.



“Excuse me to say, don’t you believe that the general secretary should have invited them and punished them? If it was someone like me, they would have called me.



“So why should we bring divisions among ourselves? if is someone else punishment will be meted out but others are going scot-free,” he said.



He added that “Our brother Annoh-Dompreh, I beg him with all due respect. I have worked with him before … I have a lot of respect for him and he knows that.



“You’re a party leader so just keep your intentions and your support to yourself so that when the time comes for the elections, you go and vote for Bawumia, but saying it is uncalled for, so what if Alan wins the elections what will you say then?”







