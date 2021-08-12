Women, youth and PWDs at Kintampo trained in ginger farming

Regional News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Centre for Local Governance Advocacy, a civil society organization has undertaken a capacity building and skill development exercise in the Kintampo Municipality and Kintampo South District for women ginger farmers.



A statement issued said the training exercise was undertaken as part of activities under the European Union-funded Promoting Access of Indigenous People to Decent Work and Social Protection in the Bono East Area of Ghana (PRODESOP) Project.



"The Project seeks to provide employment opportunities along the ginger value chain in the Kintampo areas of the Bono East Region for the very poorest within the communities especially women, youth and PWDs to enable them access social protection services."



"The training exposed the trainees to the entire ginger value chain; ginger cultivation, fertilizer and manure application, harvesting and marketing including processing and packaging. Some Agriculture Extension Officers of the two project districts facilitated some of the sessions," the statement read in part.



The project is being implemented by the CLGA in partnership with the Centre of Posterity Interest Organization (COPIO), National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) and Abrono Organic Farmers Project (ABOFAP) with support from the four project districts.