Women who cheat are witches, murderers – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has described women who cheat on their husbands as witches and murderers.



According to him, no woman has the right to cheat or be unfaithful to their partners.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning show on Friday, Maurice Ampaw stated that women who cheat on their husbands are exposing their partners to danger.



He explained that the woman’s ‘lover’ may out of jealousy, kill the husband or ask the woman to divorce her lawfully-recognized partner.



The lawyer’s comments follow a leaked video in which a man identified only as ‘Fofo Swesco’, is captured having sexual intercourse with a number of women, some said to be married.



The incident reportedly happened at Kyekyewere, a farming community near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



It is believed that the said perpetrator, a farm labourer, filmed himself with his victims totaling about 48, while in the act without their consent.



He is said to have gone into hiding following the leaked video of him and his supposed victims.



Lawyer Ampaw opined that the video should be sent to the IGP and the suspect declared ‘wanted’ for his criminal conduct.



Citing the example of famous social media blogger Abena Korkor, he noted that all the men whose names were mentioned as people she had slept with, can sue her in court for breach of contract and defamation if her actions have defamed them.



The legal practitioner also educated the public to desist from recording sexual and intimate scenes since that constitutes a criminal offense punishable by law.



Cheating wives



He also intimated that the ‘cheating wives’ have been unfaithful and deserve to be divorced immediately by their husbands.



He further lambasted them saying they are “witches and murderers who don’t want their partners to succeed in life.



“Their husbands should divorce them immediately…they are not marriage materials,” he told show host, Kofi Adoma.